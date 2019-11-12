Gazette readers call for access to cannabis-based medicines through NHS

Two medicines derived from the cannabis plant have been recommended for use on the NHS..

On Monday, November 11, it was announced that Epidyolex has been approved for two rare types of epilepsy while the spray Sativex has been recommended for muscle spasms in multiple sclerosis (MS).

Following this news, in a Facebook poll on the Shields Gazette page, we asked you: “Should people be able to access cannabis-based medicines through the NHS?”

Over 580 readers voted in this poll and and 93% of those who did voted ‘yes’ while only 7% voted ‘no.’

This is what you had to say on the matter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Nelson said: Absolutely YES!”

George Hyde added: “If it works for people then hell yes. Stupid poll really.”

Gav Smith argued: “In tablet or liquid form yes.”

Gary Bains said: “Who the hell is voting ‘no’ to letting people have life saving and enhancing medicine?”

Kenny Potter agreed: “Horrible people clicking no like absolute wronguns.”

More online news readers shared their views elsewhere.

Ian Hedley argued: “Cannabis should be legal for everyone! We are going to fall behind the rest of the world. Safe, taxable product with hundreds of uses. Wake up government!”

Topher Kii said: “What a stupid question. If it works, then yes – obviously.”

Astrid New