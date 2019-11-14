Gazette readers have mixed opinions on banning vaping

Cardiologists have published new research suggesting vaping could damage the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

This news comes from a warning from cardiologists that action should be taken to prevent people becoming addicted to nicotine following research suggesting vaping could damage the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs.

Experts have claimed that young people must not be allowed to get hooked on e-cigarettes, as vaping rates continue to rise.

On Wednesday, November 13, in a Facebook poll we asked you: “Do you think vaping should be banned?”

Out of the 831 readers who voted, 64% said yes while 36% said no.

Tracey Flynn commented: “I don't think they should be allowed to smoke them inside of public places.”

Gemma Mcdougall said: “I've vaped for a few years after giving up cigarettes. I'm constantly puffing on the thing and I feel miles better than I did smoking cigarettes.”

Gary Gibson said: “It’s the fact people are going straight to vaping without never smoked before. I see school kids vaping. Maybe it could be used on prescription style system to help long term smokers quit.”

George Hyde added: “Vaping can be extremely helpful to stop people from smoking. Whilst the long term effects of vaping are not known, we certainly know the long term effects of smoking can be disastrous. What I don't understand is why people would want to just start vaping just for the sake of it, but hey each to there own I suppose.”

Rachel Arnett questioned: “Why don't they ask the public that vape to get themselves checked out. Few questions and a check up. More research needs to be done. Ask them questions like: How often they vape, where they buy their products from, if they've had any issues themselves and get check ups. if a large amount of people who vape, variety of ages and products are asked these questions then surely there would be more answers. A lot more have died from smoking and they still sell cigarettes. Why ban vaping?”