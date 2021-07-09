'Get your jab' call out goes to those still waiting to get their first vaccine as drop-in sessions welcome patients
People still waiting to get their first Covid-19 vaccination are being invited to get their jab as details of drop-in clinics are shared for the week ahead.
The sessions are being held across South Tyneside to help speed up the programme to get all adults covered by their initial immunisation by Monday, July 19.
People also due their second dose after an eight-week gap from their first can also pop along to a number of the clinics.
Matt Brown, Executive Director of Operations at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "If you haven't had your jab yet, now is the time to get protected and get set for summer.
"Every day this week coming, there's a chance to drop in and get your vaccine with no appointment needed, so it's never been easier to protect yourself.
"More than 80% of people in South Tyneside have had at least one dose of the vaccine – it's the best way to protect yourself and the people you care about."
The Pfizer vaccine is offered to people under the age of 40.
Those 40 or over will be offered the Astra Zeneca vaccine and there are no age restrictions on the Moderna vaccine.
The sessions are:
Edinburgh Road Pharmacy, Jarrow
Pfizer first and second doses
Tuesday, July, 13, 9am – 5pm
Thursday, July 15, 9am – 5pm
Friday, July 16, 9am – 5pm
Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in
Neil Pharmacy, Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow
For Astra Zeneca jabs
Thursday, July 15, 12.30pm – 6pm
Saturday, July 17, 12.30pm – 6pm
Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in
The Glen Health Centre, Glen Street, Jarrow
Both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca are available
Tuesday, July 13, 3pm – 6pm
Saturday, July 17, 8am – 8pm
Sunday, July 18, 8am – 8pm
Just drop in – no booking needed
Whiteleas Pharmacy, South Shields
Monday, July 12 , 9am – noon, and 1pm – 6pm for Moderna first doses
Tuesday, July 13, 9am – noon, and 1pm – 6pm for Moderna first doses
Saturday, July 17, 9am – 1pm for Pfizer second doses)
Saturday, July 17, 1pm – 4pm – Moderna first doses
Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in
Neil Pharmacy, Wenlock Road, Simonside
Wednesday, July 14, 12.30pm – 8pm for Astra Zeneca
Friday, July 16, 12.30pm - 8pm for Astra Zeneca
Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in
Cleadon Park Health Centre, Prince Edward Road, South Shields
For Pfizer and Astra Zeneca
Thursday, July 15, 3pm – 6pm
Saturday, July 17, 8am – 8pm
Sunday, July 18, 8am – 8pm
Just drop in – no booking needed
Flagg Court Health Centre
For Pfizer and Astra Zeneca
Saturday, July 17, 8am – 8pm
Sunday, July 18, 8am-8pm
Just drop in – no booking needed
To book an appointment at a local vaccine centre – The Glen, Cleadon Park or Flagg Court – at a different time, call the South Tyneside Vaccination Contact Centre on (0191) 283 1925 or a GP practice.
Appointments to get the vaccine at large vaccines centre such as the Nightingale Hospital or Centre for Life, are available via the NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm.
Anyone who has questions about the vaccine can call the Vaccination Contact Centre on (0191) 283 1925.