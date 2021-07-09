The sessions are being held across South Tyneside to help speed up the programme to get all adults covered by their initial immunisation by Monday, July 19.

People also due their second dose after an eight-week gap from their first can also pop along to a number of the clinics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drop-in vaccine clinics have been set up to help offer patients the chance to get their Covid-19 jab.

Matt Brown, Executive Director of Operations at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "If you haven't had your jab yet, now is the time to get protected and get set for summer.

"Every day this week coming, there's a chance to drop in and get your vaccine with no appointment needed, so it's never been easier to protect yourself.

"More than 80% of people in South Tyneside have had at least one dose of the vaccine – it's the best way to protect yourself and the people you care about."

The Pfizer vaccine is offered to people under the age of 40.

Those 40 or over will be offered the Astra Zeneca vaccine and there are no age restrictions on the Moderna vaccine.

The sessions are:

Edinburgh Road Pharmacy, Jarrow

Pfizer first and second doses

Tuesday, July, 13, 9am – 5pm

Thursday, July 15, 9am – 5pm

Friday, July 16, 9am – 5pm

Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in

Neil Pharmacy, Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow

For Astra Zeneca jabs

Thursday, July 15, 12.30pm – 6pm

Saturday, July 17, 12.30pm – 6pm

Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in

The Glen Health Centre, Glen Street, Jarrow

Both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca are available

Tuesday, July 13, 3pm – 6pm

Saturday, July 17, 8am – 8pm

Sunday, July 18, 8am – 8pm

Just drop in – no booking needed

Whiteleas Pharmacy, South Shields

Monday, July 12 , 9am – noon, and 1pm – 6pm for Moderna first doses

Tuesday, July 13, 9am – noon, and 1pm – 6pm for Moderna first doses

Saturday, July 17, 9am – 1pm for Pfizer second doses)

Saturday, July 17, 1pm – 4pm – Moderna first doses

Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in

Neil Pharmacy, Wenlock Road, Simonside

Wednesday, July 14, 12.30pm – 8pm for Astra Zeneca

Friday, July 16, 12.30pm - 8pm for Astra Zeneca

Book via NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm – or just walk in

Cleadon Park Health Centre, Prince Edward Road, South Shields

For Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Thursday, July 15, 3pm – 6pm

Saturday, July 17, 8am – 8pm

Sunday, July 18, 8am – 8pm

Just drop in – no booking needed

Flagg Court Health Centre

For Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Saturday, July 17, 8am – 8pm

Sunday, July 18, 8am-8pm

Just drop in – no booking needed

To book an appointment at a local vaccine centre – The Glen, Cleadon Park or Flagg Court – at a different time, call the South Tyneside Vaccination Contact Centre on (0191) 283 1925 or a GP practice.

Appointments to get the vaccine at large vaccines centre such as the Nightingale Hospital or Centre for Life, are available via the NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm.

Anyone who has questions about the vaccine can call the Vaccination Contact Centre on (0191) 283 1925.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.