As the NHS Give Blood service in England calls for O negative, B negative and A negative donors to come forward, we have taken a closer look at donation venues across South Tyneside and wider North East if you want to make an appointment. The service has 25 permanent donor centres in England; for the North East, this is in Newcastle.

In addition, the blood service has a range of temporary community-based venues in local areas across the country, including in South Tyneside. These are not permanent centres, and instead offer appointments two or three times a year.

While the service’s city donor centres – in the North East’s case, in Newcastle – have the greatest capacity for appointments, donors are welcomed to make an appointment for the future at their local venue. Blood donations will be just as valuable in the coming weeks and months.

Here are the locations that run blood donation sessions in and around South Tyneside, according to the Give Blood website. To register as a blood donor or search for an appointment near you, visit the Give Blood website here.

Brinkburn Community Centre, McAnany Avenue, South Shields, NE34 0PJ

Harton Sports Centre, St Mary’s Avenue, South Shields, NE34 6AG

Clarion Hotel, Witney Way, Boldon Business Park, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9PE

Are you hoping to donate blood in 2023? The NHS is calling for new and existing donors to come forward. Picture: Adobe Stock/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS.

St Aloysius’ Church Hall, Prince Consort Road, Hebburn, NE31 1BE

The Foundation of Light, Beacon of Light, Stadium Park, Sunderland, SR5 1SU