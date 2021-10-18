Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in South Tyneside and beyond.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the hardest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very poor’.

1. St George & Riverside Medical Practice There were 349 survey forms sent out to patients at St George & Riverside Medical Practice. The response rate was 37.0%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 10.5% said it was very poor and 5.8% said it was fairly poor.

2. Imeary Street Practice There were 337 survey forms sent out to patients at Imeary Street Practice. The response rate was 44.5%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 8.7% said it was very poor and 3.0% said it was fairly poor.

3. Mayfield Medical Centre There were 357 survey forms sent out to patients at Mayfield Medical Centre. The response rate was 39.1%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 7.3% said it was very poor and 12.1% said it was fairly poor.

4. Victoria Medical Centre There were 365 survey forms sent out to patients at Victoria Medical Centre. The response rate was 39.1%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 5.3% said it was very poor and 16.2% said it was fairly poor.