Half hour wait for medical advice line

111 helpline waiting times

NHS England figures shows it took an average of 1,906 seconds – around 32 minutes – for North East 111 helpline operators to answer calls from people seeking medical help in September – over five times longer than the 336 seconds in April.

Of 105,723 calls made to the service, 54% were abandoned before being answered – well above the percentage in April, when 16% of 112,379 callers gave up before speaking to an operator.

Of the calls answered by North East 111 helpline, 15,657 were recommended to attend primary care services, such as their GP; 4,609 were told to attend an emergency department, and for 7,159 callers an ambulance was called.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, 1.9 million calls were made to 111 in September. A quarter of them were abandoned and the average waiting time around nine minutes.

NHS England said its 111 helpline has seen record demand, taking a call every seven seconds, with over 1.9 million calls across the month.

An extra £23m has been given to the service to help meet increased call volume.