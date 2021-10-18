Medical personal are called to assist a fan in the stands during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture PA.

Tom Prichard, an Accident and Emergency registrar at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, gave CPR to the elderly man who had suffered cardiac arrest during Newcastle United’s home game on Sunday, October 17.

Tom, 34, said: "I thought I’m an A&E doctor, I’ve got a duty of care here and need to go and help out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An elderly gentleman was laid out on the chairs with no pulse. St John Ambulance were fantastic, they had the defibrillator pads on.

“I gave him CPR, we gave him a shock, some more CPR and another shock and we got him back around.”

Tom said he could not have done it without his friend and fellow North East doctor Matty Anderson.

The club’s crowd doctor, player’s doctor and cardiologist were also quickly on the scene and the fan was stretchered away to hospital.

A&E doctor Tom Prichard speaking on BBC TV about the incident.

The game was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as the medical emergency became apparent.

Tom added: “Luckily, this bloke was in the right place at the right time. He was fortunate to get to hospital alive.

"When I went back to my seat there was 5,000 to 10,000 Geordies chanting ‘hero’ at me which was an unbelievable feeling.”

Tom insisted he was just doing his job.

He added: “The most important thing to get out of this for me is the importance of early CPR and knowing where the nearest defibrillator is.

"That’s what saved his life, getting things done early.”

Newcastle later said the fan was “stable and responsive” in hospital.

The Magpies said: “The club would like to thank fans for their swift actions in raising the alarm and praise those who provided immediate chest compressions, as well as thanking the on-site medical professionals who swiftly administered emergency treatment using a defibrillator located close to the incident.”

Spurs players Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier played key roles in making sure the match was stopped and were jointly awarded man-of-the-match honours.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.