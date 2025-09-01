I'm taking on the Great North Run just a year after a crash changed my family's lives

An East Boldon mum is set to take on her first half marathon at the Great North Run a year after a crash changed her family forever.

Almost a year ago the lives of Chris and Holly Garrett and their young family were turned upside down when a routine commute ended in Chris being paralysed from the chest down.

On Sunday, Holly will be at the start line of the Great North Run for her first half marathon to raise funds and awareness about spinal cord injury.

Holly and Chris Garrett | Holly D'Arcy

Last October, experienced motorcyclist Chris was riding to his motor mechanic technician job with a North Tyneside car dealership when he was involved in a major accident, sustaining multiple life-threatening and life-changing injuries.

The 39-year-old spent three months in the RVI, Newcastle, and a further three months in the specialist James Cook Spinal Injuries Unit in Middlesborough where he and his family started coming to terms with the reality of his new life as paraplegic.

“When you are faced with something like this you have to fight on for the kids and Chris has been amazing,” said Holly. “We have always been a fit and active family and, although there have been dark times, Chris has been so determined and has thrown himself into physio and rehab.

“Before the accident I had no idea about a spinal cord injury. Like most people I just assumed that being paralysed was all about not being able to walk, but there is so much more.

“It’s everything from skin sores to the loss of bowel and bladder control, to breathing and blood pressure regulation problems to infections. It is completely life changing.”

The family have moved into an accessible, rented bungalow in East Boldon and Holly has put on running shoes for the first time to raise money for Spinal Research - the leading UK charity funding the best research to develop new treatments and therapies for spinal cord injuries.

She will part of the world’s biggest half marathon on Sunday, September 7, joining 60,000 people running the half marathon route from the heart of Newcastle to South Shields’ coastline.

“From never having run before Chris’s accident I now really enjoy getting out. It’s my time when I can just forget everything and run,” added the 35-year-old finance manager.

“I really want to raise as much money and awareness as I can for Spinal Research. It’s still early days and we know this is going to be a long journey, but the amazing research the charity supports gives us hope.

“Chris has been so positive we have all taken the lead from him. We held a bit of a welcome home party and my nine-year-old daughter raised £113 for Spinal Research all on her own from a glitter tattoo stall which touched us both so much.”