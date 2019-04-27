Mayor leads service to mark workplace tragedies

A special ceremony took place yesterday to pay tribute to people killed or injured while going about their work around the world.

Workers’ Memorial Day is an international annual event to commemorate all those who have been killed, injured, disabled or left unwell by their work.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson and Mrs Cathy Stephenson, joined union representatives in a service at South Shields Town Hall.

The service was led by Reverend Charles James of St Michael’s Church and included a minute’s silence and the lighting of a candle – symbolic of lives lost.

The Mayor said: “Workers’ Memorial Day is an incredibly important day. It provides an opportunity to remember those who have died, been injured or left ill as a result of their work.

“So many workplace accidents and illnesses can be prevented.”