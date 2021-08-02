More than 196,000 vaccines have now been provided to patients in the borough, with 82% of adults having received their first dose.

Most younger adults became eligible for the jab after patients in higher-priority groups. But already 65 percent of people aged between 20 and 29 have had at least one jab.

Local GP Dr John Lloyd is part of the team coordinating the vaccine delivery effort in South Tyneside.

Dr John Lloyd, one of the medic leading the vaccine delivery effort in South Tyneside.

"We're all hoping to enjoy more of the things we love doing, and the vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” Dr Lloyd said.

"From late September, people will need to be fully vaccinated to go to nightclubs – but you still need to protect yourself and stay safe whatever you enjoy doing.

"Younger people are less likely to end up in hospital with Covid, but around one in ten may go on to suffer with Long Covid which can have a huge impact on your life.

"We have opened up a lot more drop-in clinics this week, so it really is quick and easy to get your jab and get on with your life. To find out more, visit getyourjab.uk or phone 119.

"Remember, this is not over – case rates are still high. The vaccine makes you much safer, but it's still important to wear your mask and keep on social distancing."

Full details of this week's local Covid-19 vaccine clinics in South Tyneside are available by visiting: www.getyourjab.uk. Alternatively, you can call 119.

The following borough clinics will be available this week:

Edinburgh Road Pharmacy – Jarrow NE32 4BB

Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 August, 9am – 5.30pm (Moderna - just walk in)Thursday 5 and Friday 6 August, 9am – 5.30pm (Pfizer - pre-booked appointments and walk-ins)

The Glen Health Centre – Hebburn NE31 1NU

Tuesday 3 August, 3pm – 6pm

Wednesday 4 August, 12.30pm – 7.30pm

Thursday 5 August, 8am – 12.30pm

Friday 6 August, 8am – 4.30pm

Saturday 7 August, 10am – 5pm

Sunday 8 August, 10am – 5pm

(All clinics offer Pfizer and Astra Zeneca – just walk in!)

Whiteleas Pharmacy – South Shields NE34 8HF

Friday 6 August, 9am – 12pm and 1pm – 4.30pm (Pfizer second doses - just walk in)

Saturday 7 August, 9am – 12pm and 1pm – 6pm (Pfizer second doses - just walk in)

Neil Pharmacy – Simonside NE34 9BD

Wednesday 4 August, 10am-6pm

Thursday 5 August, 10am-6pm

Friday 6 August, 10am-6pm

(Astra Zeneca - just walk in)

Cleadon Park Health Centre NE34 8PS

Wednesday 4 August, 12.30 – 7.30pm

Thursday 5 August, 3pm – 6pm

Friday 6 August, 8am – 4.30pm

Saturday 7 August, 10am – 5pm

Sunday 8 August, 10am – 5pm

(All clinics offer Pfizer and Astra Zeneca - Just walk in!)

Flagg Court Health Centre NE33 2LS

Wednesday 4 August, 12.30pm – 7.30pm

Thursday 5 August, 8am – 12.30pm

Friday 6 August, 8am – 4.30pm

Saturday 7 August, 10am – 6pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Sunday 8 August, 10am – 5pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

(All clinics offer Pfizer and Astra Zeneca – just walk in!)

