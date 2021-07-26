Hospital chiefs are offering a helping hand to aspiring NHS workers of the future.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has developed a range of work-based training programmes they say will give people the opportunity to develop a career within the NHS.

The ‘Get Into’ programme is designed to help people gain valuable qualifications while working in areas such as nursing, radiology, theatres and healthcare.

The Trust is working with Sunderland College, The University of Sunderland and The Prince’s Trust to offer the training.

All roles will be based within the Trust and will include on-the-job training and the chance to complete an apprenticeship and gain extra qualifications.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, NHS staff have gone above and beyond to care for those who need it and the profile of NHS careers has been much more in the public eye.

Kath Griffin, director of human resources and organisational development at the Trust, said the opportunities will open doors for people who are considering a career in the NHS, those who want a new challenge, or just want to give something back.

“The NHS has faced incredible pressure over the last 18 months and at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust we remain committed to developing our future workforce throughout these challenging times,” she said.

"We recognise that as a result of the pandemic many people may be reconsidering their career goals and thinking about a future career within the NHS. “Similarly those leaving schools and colleges who want to start a career in the NHS, may be interested in pursuing one of the new Get Into programmes to gain vital experience and a qualification.”

Rachel Oren was one of the first apprentice healthcare assistants to complete a ‘Get Into Healthcare’ training programme and gain full time employment with the Trust.

The 20-year-old said: “I always knew I wanted to go into healthcare and after looking on the NHS Jobs website I applied for an apprenticeship. I loved it from the start. I was supported by the Trust throughout, in particular by the staff on the ward that I was on.

"I enjoyed the studying and it was great to be able to apply what I was learning on the ward.

"I definitely think applying for a Get Into Programme will open doors to a career in the NHS and I would recommend anyone who is interested to do it.”The Get Into Programmes offer more than 20 opportunities across South Tyneside and Sunderland.

People who are interested in finding out more about the programmes available can join one of the virtual information sessions organised by the Trust on July 27.

Contact the Workforce and Education team on 0191 5699635 or email [email protected] for more information or to book a place on one of the virtual sessions.

More information can also be found on the Trust website at www.stsft.nhs.uk.