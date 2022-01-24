North East Ambulance Service survey shows majority of patients are happy with their experience

In November 2021, the NHS published data which showed that for category two call-outs, including heart attacks, strokes and burns, the target response time is 18 minutes but the average response time was nearly 54 minutes.

Despite this, the survey, which was conducted in December, showed 96% of patients rated the transport service as at least good and 86% rated their emergency journey to hospital as good or very good.

However, only 62.4% of callers rated the NHS 111 service as good or very good.

A survey carried out by the North East Ambulance Service has shown the majority of patients are happy with the service they experienced.

When it comes to the service provided by paramedics to people in their homes, all respondents said they were happy with their experience.

