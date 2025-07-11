Patients reveal how easy it is to contact South Tyneside GP practices via phone - rated worst to best

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

The NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 reveals how easy patients found it to contact their practice by phone.

The latest results were published on Thursday, July 10 - revealing how easy or difficult patients found it to contact their GP practice via phone.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England.

For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30, 2024 and April 1, 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP, as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

These are South Tyneside’s GP surgeries rated from worst to best, based on the percentage of ‘fairly difficult’ or ‘very difficult’ responses to how patients found contacting their GP practice on the phone.

These are South Tyneside's GP practices, rated from worst to best on how easy it is for patients to contact them by phone.

1. South Tyneside NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

These are South Tyneside's GP practices, rated from worst to best on how easy it is for patients to contact them by phone. | Google Maps

50% of patients said they found it 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult' to contact their GP practice by phone, whereas 39% said it was 'fairly easy' or 'very easy'.

2. Farnham Medical Centre, South Shields

50% of patients said they found it 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult' to contact their GP practice by phone, whereas 39% said it was 'fairly easy' or 'very easy'. | Google Maps

47% of patients said they found it 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult' to contact their GP practice by phone, whereas 37% said it was 'fairly easy' or 'very easy'.

3. Mayfield Medical Group, Jarrow.

47% of patients said they found it 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult' to contact their GP practice by phone, whereas 37% said it was 'fairly easy' or 'very easy'. | Google Maps

43% of patients said they found it 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult' to contact their GP practice by phone, whereas 39% said it was 'fairly easy' or 'very easy'.

4. The Glen Medical Group, Hebburn

43% of patients said they found it 'fairly difficult' or 'very difficult' to contact their GP practice by phone, whereas 39% said it was 'fairly easy' or 'very easy'. | Google Maps

