The latest results were published on Thursday, July 10 - revealing how easy or difficult patients found it to contact their GP practice via phone.
The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England.
For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30, 2024 and April 1, 2025.
The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses.
Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP, as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.
These are South Tyneside’s GP surgeries rated from worst to best, based on the percentage of ‘fairly difficult’ or ‘very difficult’ responses to how patients found contacting their GP practice on the phone.
