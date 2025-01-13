Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has handed over a cheque to support the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust and provide vital funds to the hospital which saved his life after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Gary, who is fifth in the list of all time appearance makers for the Black Cats, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 and received treatment at the Urology Department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

In October (2024), along with over 150 other participants, he took part in a sponsored walk organised though the Fans’ Museum to raise both money and awareness of the disease.

Maureen Summerill, Michael Ganley of the Fans Museum, Emma Scott, Directorate Manager Urology, Gary Bennett and Stuart McCracken, Clinical Director for Urology, with the cheque presented to the trust's charity. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

On Friday (January 10) he was back at the museum to hand over a cheque for £1,000 to representatives from the department.

Gary said: “It’s good to be able to put something back and support the hospital where I got my treatment.

“So many people get diagnosed with prostate cancer and it’s important to do what we can to support men not just here in Sunderland but across the North East.”

In total the walk raised £2,000 with the money being spilt between the trust and the Bob Willis Fund.

England fast bowler Bob was born in Sunderland but died as a result of prostate cancer in 2019.

However, for Gary the most important aspect of the walk is to raise awareness of the disease.

He said: “Prostate cancer can effect anyone. Men here in the North East can be very stubborn and reluctant to go to the doctors.

“Anyone who has any concerns or just wants peace of mind should book an appointment for an MOT, including a PSA blood test as the earlier it’s detected the better chance of a positive outcome.”

The walkers on their way to Roker. | sn

It’s a sentiment shared by former Sunderland and England centre forward Mick Harford who has also faced his own battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking at the walk Mick said: “It’s so important to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the need for men to go and get tested.

“When I was diagnosed the support I got from the Sunderland fanbase and the people of Sunderland was amazing.”

The walk was organised by the Fans’ Museum and founder Michael Ganley now wants to make it an annual event.

He said: “The museum has always supported the fight against prostate cancer. We are still a male dominated environment and so we can play an important role in educating men about the illness and the need to get tested.”

After being presented with the cheque, Stuart McCracken, the Trust’s Clinical Director for Urology said; “This is an outstanding effort and we are delighted to receive such a generous donation to our STS Charity.

“This does fantastic work to support our colleagues, but also helps patients have a better experience when they come to us for care. This cash will be used by our teamfor just that.

“As a department, we are very proud to say we are one of the best in the country.

“We are always looking at how to use new treatments and improve the lives and wellbeing of those we care for.

“In addition to raising welcome funds, this walk and all the conversations around it help people think about getting checked out if they have symptoms and that is vital in making sure diseases such as prostate cancer are found as early as possible.”

Michael is now in talks with representatives at the trust for the Fans’ Museum to operate as a prostate cancer information and testing centre.

He added: “The NHS is under enormous pressure and so it’s important we all do what we can to support the NHS.

“We are in discussions to hopefully become a venue where men can get tested in the future.”

Both Gary and Michael are now planning on making the Fans’ Museum Prostate Cancer Walk an annual event, with plans already in place for the next one to take place in the summer.

You can find out more about the symptoms of prostate cancer via the NHS website.

You can also check-out the symptoms to look out for and find out your own individual risk via the Prostate Cancer UK website.