David Ducasse has now quit smoking after his health ordeal.

After undergoing tests doctors found he had a blocked artery and a blood clot, which had put pressure on his heart.

Medics fitted a stent and two days later he was able to return home.

David Ducasse is now back at work after suffering a heart attack.

He told the Gazette of his experience as he urged others to take heed.

“I had dropped my partner off at Newcastle train station and had been to the gym but when I got home I started to have chest pains,” said David,

“I thought it was due to some medication I was on, or indigestion, so I took some indigestion tablets and then texted my partner to say I was going to have a lie down.

Former Scooch star David Duacasse in hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

“But as I lay in bed I realised that I was soaking wet and thought ‘this isn’t right.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I stood up and I blacked out for a moment, but I managed to call 999 and get downstairs to unlock the door for paramedics.”

David has thanked South Tyneside paramedics and hospital staff for their care and treatment.

“When the stent was put in it was such a relief,” he said. “It was like coming out of the water when you have been swimming and taking a huge breath.”

David has now quit smoking and will be on permanent medication.

But it was only after the ordeal that he realised heart attacks run in his family – with his dad having suffered two – and urged people to check their family history.

He said: “If I could get any message out there it would be for people to be as healthy and fit as they can.

“And to look at things like their family history to see if there are any health conditions that run through the family.”

David, who runs Performers Stage School in South Shields, has now returned to work.