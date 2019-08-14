South Shields Eurovision star David Ducasse shares important message after suffering heart attack
Performer and slimming guru David Ducasse has issued a warning to others as he recovers from a heart attack – and revealed he has quit smoking after his ordeal.
The 42-year-old former Eurovision contestant was taken to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle by ambulance on Tuesday, August 6, after suffering chest pains at his South Shields home.
After undergoing tests doctors found he had a blocked artery and a blood clot, which had put pressure on his heart.
Medics fitted a stent and two days later he was able to return home.
David is best known for representing the UK in the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest as part of dance group Scooch, and runs two Slimming World groups in South Shields.
He told the Gazette of his experience as he urged others to take heed.
“I had dropped my partner off at Newcastle train station and had been to the gym but when I got home I started to have chest pains,” said David,
“I thought it was due to some medication I was on, or indigestion, so I took some indigestion tablets and then texted my partner to say I was going to have a lie down.
“But as I lay in bed I realised that I was soaking wet and thought ‘this isn’t right.’
“I stood up and I blacked out for a moment, but I managed to call 999 and get downstairs to unlock the door for paramedics.”
David has thanked South Tyneside paramedics and hospital staff for their care and treatment.
“When the stent was put in it was such a relief,” he said. “It was like coming out of the water when you have been swimming and taking a huge breath.”
David has now quit smoking and will be on permanent medication.
But it was only after the ordeal that he realised heart attacks run in his family – with his dad having suffered two – and urged people to check their family history.
He said: “If I could get any message out there it would be for people to be as healthy and fit as they can.
“And to look at things like their family history to see if there are any health conditions that run through the family.”
David, who runs Performers Stage School in South Shields, has now returned to work.
Thanking supporters, he said: “People have been so kind. My family and partner Gareth Pitt have also been amazing.”