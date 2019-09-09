South Shields MP named on 'most influential' list of women with a medical condition
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has been named as one of the country’s most influential woman living and working with a medical condition.
Mrs Lewell-Buck says she is delighted to be named as one of the country’s top 50 ‘Neurodivergent Women’ – she lives with dyspraxia, a form of developmental coordination disorder which affects people’s coordination and has, in the past, spoken publicly about her condition.
The list – drawn up by online playform Women Beyond the Box – which aims to celebrate the work of, and encourage other women, who are living with conditions such as attention deficit disorders, autism, ayslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia.
As well as Mrs Lewell-Buck, the list contains a number of influential female scientists, designers, artists, actresses and activists.
She said: “It is such an honour to be named by Women Beyond the Box as one of the country’s most influential neurodivergent women and to be recognised for the work I have done and will continue to do people who suffer with a neurodivergent condition.
“I am truly humbled to be listed alongside such powerful and distinguished women as Gizzi Erskine, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE and Jo Malone CBE.
“I would like to thank Emma Case, founder and creator of Women Beyond the Box for including me and for her work on raising awareness of issues faced for women who are faced with neurodivergent conditions.”
Emma Case said: “This list is about firsts. As Emma was the first MP to openly share about her experience living with dyspraxia, she was an obvious choice.”
Mrs Lewell-Buck is the first MP to have spoken publicly about her condition.
It is estimated that around 1 in 7 people – more than 15% of people in the UK – are neurodivergent, meaning that the brain functions, learns and processes information differently.
Since being elected Mrs Lewell-Buck has raised awareness of dyspraxia and other neurodivergent conditions in Parliament and other platforms in an effort to break down barriers and help other with similar conditions.
She continues to work closely with the Dyspraxia Foundation and was recently elected as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Dyspraxia.