South Shields nursery children mark World Mental Health Day with splash of #helloyellow

Nurserytime in South Shields did their bit by taking part in the young minds initiative '#helloyellow'.

All children and staff were invited to wear yellow, whether that be one small accessory or a yellow outfit to show support for those struggling with their mental health.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime, said: “As always, Nurserytime spent time reinforcing mindfulness, fostering inclusivity and celebrating our individuality through a range of learning opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Nurserytime marking World Mental Health Day.

"A fun yet educational day had by all.

“Here at Nurserytime we believe it is extremely important to be mindful of mental health, even more so now than ever as we emerge from a global pandemic.

"We ensure that our practitioners are vigilant and are confident enough in their role as key people to raise any concerns and deal with them appropriately.

"We must ensure that we provide a safe, secure environment for all of our children to grow and flourish.”

Nurserytime marked World Mental Health Day on a Friday earlier in October.

The day itself fell on October 10 in 2021.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

WHO said the day provides an opportunity for everyone working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.