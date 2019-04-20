South Tyneside slimmers are putting on pounds for charity

Slimmers in South Tyneside have been putting on the pounds - for charity.

By selling of the clothes which are now too big for them, the weight watchers have managed to raise £1,575.

So confident are they that they’ll never need their larger sizes again, slimmers across South Tyneside have raised the cash by donating the clothes to Cancer Research UK.

The South Shields Slimming World groups collected a phenomenal 63 bags of clothes, shoes, homeware and accessories as part of the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw.

The bags will be donated to local Cancer Research UK shops as part of the national fundraising campaign as Slimming World celebrates its 50th birthday year.

Each of the filled bags is worth around £25 to the charity, and this year’s campaign is aiming to beat the total raised in 2018 – £3m in just two weeks.

David Ducasse, manager of Slimming World South Tyneside said: “I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect.

“I knew our members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort.

“Seeing members donate their too-big clothes is just the cherry on top for me as a consultant.

“What I find so special is seeing members transform before my eyes as they lose weight. Many go from shy, apprehensive individuals who join with their confidence at rock bottom.

“Members also make friends in group, they celebrate success together and they are there for one another through the more challenging times too.” “I’m so proud of my members and their efforts.

“They really do put their heart into everything they do. Whether it’s their weight loss, supporting each other each week or raising money for charity. They continually blow me away!”

Anyone who would like to find out more about Slimming World or the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw can call David on 07507303023