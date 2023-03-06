Sunderland NHS worker honoured after decades of helping keep hospital clean

Sue Robason with Rachael Hutchinson.

Sue Robason has worked for the NHS for more than 27 years and is acting domestic and linen manager for City Hospitals Independent Commercial Enterprises Limited (CHoICE) – a subsidiary of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Sue, who is based at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural National MyCleaning Awards in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also nominated was Rachael Hutchinson, CHoICE’s deputy head of facilities, who was shortlisted in the Leadership of the Year Award, and put Sue forward for her accolade.

Sue Robason with her award.

The awards recognise the work of healthcare cleaners, domestic teams and auditors as they help keep patients safe by ensuring infections are kept

to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue said: “When they said my name as the winner, I was stunned. The others who were shortlisted would have been very worthy winners. Everyone should feel proud of what they do.

“I’m over the moon but still taking it in.”

Wayne Carr, CHoICE’s director of estates and facilities, said: “We were delighted to be there to see Sue collect the award and thrilled that both she and Rachael were shortlisted.

“Both are highly respected and much loved members of our team and make CHoICE a better place to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue’s award was one of six to be presented at the ceremony and the judges included NHS leaders, with the panel selecting Sue after her nomination

highlighted how she is a tireless advocate for her domestic teams and champions their work.

They also recognised how she had built her career after starting as a ward hostess.

Her nomination noted the good relationships she has with staff across CHoICE and the Trust and said: “Sue also cares deeply about our patients and puts them at the forefront of all she does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She always makes new staff welcome, is well organised and helps develop the best way to get jobs done.