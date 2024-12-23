Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in the North East and beyond. Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was “fairly poor” and 9.5% described it as “very poor”. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the North East which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were “very good”.

1 . The Adderlane Surgery, Prudhoe There were 471 survey forms sent out to patients at The Adderlane Surgery, Prudhoe. The response rate was 42%, with 195 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.

2 . Glenridding Health Centre, Penrith There were 278 survey forms sent out to patients at Glenridding Health Centre, Penrith. The response rate was 33%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.

3 . Dr Rasool, Abbey Health Centre, Billingham There were 244 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Rasool, Abbey Health Centre in Billingham. The response rate was 46%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.