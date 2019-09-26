Therapy services for South Tyneside cancer patients given cash boost thanks to Durham Freemasons
A service offering a range of therapies for cancer patients in South Tyneside has been given a much-needed funding boost.
Cancer Connections, based on Harton Lane in South Shields, has been given a generous £1,300 donation from the Durham Freemasons.
The charity offers advice and support services to people with cancer and their families.
The Durham Freemasons used cash from its Durham Benevolence fund to help give the Cancer Connections complimentary therapy service a cash boost.
The therapy services provides a range of therapy treatments for cancer patients who use the charity.
Durham Freemasons raise money throughout the year with cash put into a charitable fund that is then distributed to various organisations.
Organisations apply to the Durham Freemasons for money via its website, with Freemason members then deciding on where the cash is allocated.
Kevin Carter, from the Durham Freemasons, said: “When Deborah applied for funding to pay for therapy we decided to push the boat out and donate £1,300.
“More and more people know someone close to them who has had cancer or is going through it.
“Organisations like Cancer Connections offer cancer patients somewhere to turn to.”
Cancer Connections manager Deborah Roberts was delighted with the funds raised.
She said: “The charity offers a whole range of therapies to suit everyone based on their health, which include reflexology and massage.
“We really appreciate the fact that the Durham Freemasons have supported us to fund this much-needed service for the people who use Cancer Connections.”