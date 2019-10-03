These dentists around South Shields have all been assessed by the Care Quality Commission

These are the best dentists in South Shields - according to CQC inspections

A trip to the dentist isn't an activity that many enjoy and it can be something of a nerve-wracking experience, so you want to ensure you are in good hands.

By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 15:30 pm

These 12 dentists within a two mile radius of South Shields have all been assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) based on five criteria: treating people with respect, providing care, treatment and support that meets patient needs, caring for people safely, staffing, and quality and suitability of management. If surgeries fail to meet appropriate standards on these criteria, they are ordered to make improvements. Those with good standards are not required to take any further action. This is how dentists in South Shields performed. The full reports can be viewed on the CQC website here.

1. Flagg Court Dental Practice

Service requires no further action. Latest report published on 23-04-2013

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Mydentist - Westoe Road

Service requires no further action. Latest report published on 08-03-2013

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. St Michael’s Dental Practice

Service requires no further action. Latest report published on 14-03-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ewan Bramley Dental Care

Requires improvements in leadership. Latest report published on 31-07-2019

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3