GP

These are the best South Shields GP practices for patient satisfaction

South Shields Gazette can today reveal a list of South Shields’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

By Helen Johnson
Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:58 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:59 pm

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of South Shields postcodes. Here is the list of the best surgeries in South Shields, based on the percentage of people who described their overall experience of their GP practice as good. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Marsden Rd. Health Centre

Marsden Rd. Health Centre, Marsden Road, South Shields, NE34 6RE. 96 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Imeary Street Practice

78 Imeary Street, South Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE33 4EG. 95 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ravensworth Surgery

Ravensworth Surgery, Horsley Hill Road, South Shields, NE33 3ET. 92 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. St George & Riverside Medical Practice

St George & Riverside Mp, New George Street, South Shields, NE33 5DU. 92 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3