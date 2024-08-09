Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here's what you need to know about the viral skincare trend

“Morning Shed” is the latest viral TikTok skincare trend taking the beauty world by storm.

Boasting a staggering 63.8 million posts on the social media platform, the trending tagline behind it is “the uglier you go to bed, the prettier you wake up”.

Influencers follow elaborate night time skin routines from layers of skin products, to sleeping with jaw straps and even mouth tape.

They then share themselves “shedding” the products in the morning, unveiling their transformation.

Global skin doctor Dr Vanita Rattan shares their thoughts on the TikTok trend.

The beauty treatments can be elaborate, with some using layers of skin products, jaw straps and even mouth tape to achieve morning-ready results.

With a staggering 63.8 million posts and counting on TikTok, the concept behind this new trend is, "the uglier you go to bed, the prettier you wake up", but is it too good to be true?

'Morning Shed' is the latest skincare trend to go viral on TikTok. (Photo: Pexels, Anna Shvets) | Pexels, Anna Shvets

We spoke to global skin doctor and cosmetic formulator of SkincarebyDrV, Dr Vanita Rattan, who has given her thoughts on the TikTok “Morning Shed” trend, whether it’s beneficial and if there are any side effects.

What is the Morning Shed TikTok trend?

The “Morning Shed” TikTok trend follows the process of “shedding” all the skincare and hair products you wore to bed the night before to reveal an overnight transformation of glowing skin and bouncy hair.

Influencers film themselves undertaking their evening bedtime routines which can include moisturising eye patches, LED red light therapy or even sleeping with a mouth guard or taping their mouth shut. For hair, they will incorporate heatless curls, and a silk bonnet to help prevent frizz and will end the routine by applying a chin strap to define the face and essential oils on their pillow case to help them fall asleep.

They then film the morning reveal of glowing skin and perfectly styled hair, with TikTok users claiming that the night time routine actually saves them time in the morning.

Does the Morning Shed TikTok trend really work?

Global skin doctor and cosmetic formulator of SkincarebyDrV, Dr Vanita Rattan has weighed in on the viral trend. She explains that whilst the “Morning Shed” routine holds a lot of shock value due to the morning beauty transformations, from a professional standpoint, it “does not hold much weight.”

Dr Rattan said: “Whilst I would always advise a night time skincare routine consisting of a gentle, ‘NAFE SAFE’ (no alcohol, fragrance or essential oils) cleanser, hydrating toner, moisturiser 2 hours before bedtime to avoid clogging the pores, and Triple Action Eye Cream, you do not need any additional skincare tools or products in your PM routine.

“In many cases, the slimming effect or lifted appearance disappears after a few hours. Similarly, a chin strap can only help with temporary defining. As well as this, whilst moisturising eye patches and face masks are beneficial for hydrating the skin, many of these products are not meant to be left on overnight and will likely stop working after 10-15 minutes.”

Dr Rattan explained that by leaving these products no for longer than the recommended time this could cause discomfort or potential irritation of your skin. She continued: “Skin needs time to breathe and has its renewal process at night. Overloading your skin with multiple products before bed can disrupt the skins natural barrier, whilst using too many active ingredients can lead to increased sensitivity, irritation and redness when you wake up.

“Overheating from masks, restricted movement from chin straps and taping your mouth shut can affect your sleep. Whilst taping your mouth shut is beneficial to help you nose breath rather than mouth breath and can reduce snoring, in most cases, sleeping with so many tools and products attached to your face will be uncomfortable enough to keep you awake.”

Dr Rattan added: “At night, blood flow to the skin increases the body temperature to help repair damaged skin. Sleep helps your skin retain moisture, allowing it to regenerate naturally at night and reduce the appearance of wrinkles in the long-term. When there is a lack of sleep, the body can also become stressed, which can lead to acne and blackheads forming. Therefore, without adequate sleep, you might wake up with the opposite of the desired effect, such as dark circles, dehydrated skin, and breakouts.”

While it may seem like a good idea to spray lavender essential oils on your pillowcase, Dr Rattan explained: “It’s important to note that essential oils are an irritant to the skin and are a leading cause of contact dermatitis in 3-4% of the population. Contact dermatitis can develop into an itchy rash or hyperpigmentation that can last for years, so it is best to avoid using essential oils or fragrances on bedsheets, as they have direct contact with your skin.”

However, Dr Rattan revealed that one positive from the “Morning Shed” routine is heatless curls, which provide an easy alternative to a blow dry without having to use damaging heat styling tools, whilst a silk bonnet also protects your hair from breakage and will help reduce frizz.

What do you think about the “Morning Shed“ TikTok trend? Share your opinion in the comment section below.