Anchor Hanover scheme managers Diane Henry, Sharon Baily, Ian Short, Vicky Messton and Margaret Ali organised a charity event at the Royal British Legion Club, South Shields, in aid of Daft as a Brush.

Tenants from Anchor Homes in the town came together to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment at the Royal British Legion Club on Queen Street, in aid of Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.

The charity provides a free transport service to and from the Freeman and RVI hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

A number of residents from Anchor homes – which provides rented accommodation for people over the age of 55 – have benefited from the service and so they decided to give back by raising funds to help it continue.

Residents Hazel Nelson and Karen Sharman (right) enjoying the Daft as a Brush charity event at the Royal British Legion Club, South Shields.

The charity event was organised by Anchor Hanover scheme managers in South Shields including Diane Henry from Woodhouse Court, Sharon Baily from Saville Lodge, Ian Short from Queen Elizabeth Court, Vicky Messton from Hadrian Lodge and Margaret Ali from Catherine Cookson Court.

The event, which took place on Tuesday, September 10, featured entertainment from singer Jolene, along with a buffet, a raffle and bingo.

Their efforts raised an impressive £660 for the charity.

Ian Short, scheme manager from Queen Elizabeth Court, said: “Many of our tenants have benefited from this service recently and wanted to give something back to this fantastic charity.

“Those attending the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy have enough on their mind without the stress, worry and potential cost of travel to and from the treatment centre - sometimes on a daily basis for a number of weeks.

“Daft as a Brush takes a weight off their mind and has been a real lifeline and comfort to tenants when they need it most.”

He continued: “Our aim is not only to raise a fantastic amount of money but also to battle social isolation.

“A lot of our customers live alone or have no family that live near so getting out and about and meeting new people is one of our main aims as a team.

“We wanted people to come along and have some fun and a good sing along.