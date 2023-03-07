Win a £249 smile as we team up with City Dental for teeth whitening competition

Win a £249 smile.

We’ve teamed up with City Dental in Sunderland, to offer readers the chance to win a full teeth whitening treatment worth £249.

The practice’s teeth whitening service includes:

:: Consultation and impressions taken by the dentist

City Dental in Seaburn.

:: Bespoke whitening trays you keep for life

:: City Dental/Whitewash professional whitening kit, including four syringes of whitening gel

:: A box to store your trays

City Dental was established in February 2010 with the aim of delivering dental care the team says it would hope to receive themselves..

A teeth-whitening kit.

The practice is based in Dovedale Road, Seaburn, and also has a branch in Coach Lane in Newcastle, though the prize is for the Sunderland branch.

The team offers private dentistry at affordable prices, including cosmetic dentistry, creating bespoke dentures and implant-retained dentures, with a free consultation service.

City Dental’s nurses, hygienists, technicians and dentists say they want to provide patients with the perfect smile.

To be in with a chance of winning a teeth whitening treatment, simply read the questions below, and email your answers together with your contact details to [email protected] by Tuesday, April 4.

City Dental offers a range of services.

For more information, visit https://www.city-dental.co.uk/ or find City Dental on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CityDentalSeaburn

Questions

1) Name one of the treatments we offer listed on our website?

2) What is the address of our practice?

Terms and conditions

:: Suitability for whitening will be checked at consultation

:: Crowns/bridges/veneers/fillings do not whiten