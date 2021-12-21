Back in February 2021, South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet backed a nomination to commemorate the local historian’s life by erecting a plaque at her former home, Chapel House.

As the building is Grade II-listed, the council had to lodge an application with its own planning department for the works.

This included using a ‘secret fixing’ method to attach the cast aluminium plaque to the front of the building, including “drilling through the mortar to avoid damaging the masonry.”

After considering the application, planning officers approved it on Monday, December 20.

In a decision report, planners said they had “paid special attention to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the Westoe Village Conservation Area.”

However they said they were satisfied that the proposals “would not be harmful to the character, appearance and historic appearance of the listed building, the [conservation area] or other heritage assets.”

A picture from the Shields Gazette archive of the Market Place after an air raid. Amy Flagg documented the wartime bombings on the town.

A draft layout of the plaque and wording, submitted with the listed building consent application, describes Amy Cecilia Flagg (1893-1965) as a local historian and photographer.

The blue plaque statement adds Amy Flagg’s photographs provide a “comprehensive pictorial record of the effects of enemy air raids” on South Shields during the Second World War.

South Tyneside Council launched a formal blue plaque scheme in 2017 which allows members of the public to nominate a person they feel is important to the heritage and history of the borough.

To meet the criteria, individuals must have made a “significant contribution to the cultural, industrial, social, economic, scientific or civic legacy of South Tyneside or Britain.”

Rose Mary Farrell, of the reference department at South Shields Public Library, hanging photographs of war damage in the town, part of the Amy Flagg exhibition in 1969.

Nominees must also have a “strong link” with South Tyneside, such as being born, living or working there and an existing building or site where a plaque could be installed.

Under planning conditions linked to the listed building consent, Amy Flagg’s blue plaque at Chapel House must be installed within three years.

For more information on the application and planning decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0985/21/LBC

Amy Flagg lived in Westoe Village.