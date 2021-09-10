The exhibit chronicling the life of Sir Charles Palmer and his impact on the area is one of the opportunities to explore South Tyneside’s culture and history as part of the national Heritage Open Days, which run until Sunday, September 19.

New for this year’s programme is the Sir Charles Mark Palmer display, which features a collection of interesting artefacts and pictures, giving an insight into the lasting industrial and political impact he had on the town.

A display will honour Sir Charles Palmer as part of Heritage Open Days

Pieces include the Mayoral Chain he presented to Jarrow Town Council as well as a marble bust sculpture portraying him in classical style.

The bust once stood in the Mechanic’s Institute (now Jarrow Civic Hall) and is being displayed thanks to the support of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums.

The display will be available for viewing on Thursday, September 16, at Jarrow Town Hall, at 10am and 2pm.

The bust which will be on display

Coun Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with special responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “Sir Charles Mark Palmer and his shipbuilding company played a key role in the growth of Jarrow, from a village to a large industrial town.

“As well as being a major employer in the area, he also served as the town’s Mayor and Member of Parliament during this period and was instrumental in the development of iconic buildings such as the Mechanic’s Institute, Palmer’s Memorial Hospital and Jarrow Town Hall.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to bring together this collection so that people can take the opportunity to learn more about the life of Charles Palmer and his influence on the town, in the impressive civic building he officially opened in 1904.

“However, the display is only available for one day on Thursday 16 September. We would urge people to get their place booked so they don’t miss out.

Jarrow Town Hall

“The display is just one of many events taking place across South Tyneside which help to capture our rich and diverse heritage, bring local history to life and enable people to take a closer look at some of the fabulous architectural treasures on their doorstep. We hope people enjoy exploring our great Borough.”

Call The Word on 427 1818 to reserve a place.