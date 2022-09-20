Durham University has worked with light art company The Projection Studio to create CODEX, described as “an inspiring visual and sound installation, which explores connections between Northumbria and the rest of the world, expressed through the art of manuscripts dating from between 600 and 800AD”.

Academics with expertise in history, theology, archaeology, music and chemistry have helped to create the display.

Images are projected onto calfskin, which was used to make the vellum pages of the Lindisfarne Gospels.

The stunning light display is coming to St Peter's in Sunderland and St Paul's in Jarrow.

Visitors can enjoy the light and sound installation and also hear from Durham University academics, who will share their views on the relationship of Northumbrians with the world around them during the Lindisfarne Gospels period.

CODEX is open and free to all and will tour North East churches connected to the history of the Lindisfarne Gospels and other manuscripts. These include St Paul’s Church in Jarrow on September 22 to 24, 10.30am to 3.30pm, late opening to 7.30pm on September 22.

It will be at St Peter’s Church in Monkwearmouth on Thursday, September 29, from 11am-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

The Lindisfarne Gospels is a well-preserved manuscript created on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne around 715-720 AD. Normally on display in the British Library in London, it is believed the gospels were produced to honour St Cuthbert, a former Prince Bishop of Durham.

The spectacular manuscript itself is at the Laing Art Gallery, Newcastle, from September 17 to December 3.

Revd Lesley Jones, rector of the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside, said: “It’s wonderful for us to be able to host CODEX at St Paul's Church in Jarrow, and to hear from experts on the twin monastery of Jarrow and Wearmouth and the Venerable Bede, who lived and worked here.

“I hope people take this opportunity to enjoy this space and see the artwork in situ. I can assure them a warm welcome awaits.”

The Lindisfarne Gospels are owned by the British Library who will only lend the manuscript. Campaigners want it to be returned permanently to Durham Cathedral, which they say is its home.

CODEX is at St Paul’s in Jarrow, September 22 to 24.