These photos from the Gazette archives show a span of scenes from the 1950s to 2014.

And what a change of scenery we have seen in the street over the decades. We’ve got Stollidays grocery store from 1959 right through to fundraising at the Childrens Society shop in 2014.

There’s a reminder of Louigi Minchella’s ice cream shop and from the day the manager of the Sainsbury’s store got in the saddle for a sponsored cycle in 2013.

Want a reminder? Here’s 10 retro scenes to get the memories going.

1. Fun at the library These youngsters were getting creative in a craft session at the Prince Edward Road Library. Recognise them? Photo: Craig Leng

2. Sparring in 1973 Club coach Keith Bell, right, gives instruction to Billy Brown during a training session at the newly formed Prince Edward Road Youth Club Amateur Boxing Club. Remember this from 49 years ago? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. All for charity in 2013 Sainsbury's Prince Edward Road store manager John Wilby (front) was in the spotlight as he cycled from Scarborough to Carlisle with other store managers 9 years ago. Photo: Stu Norton

4. Serving at Dicksons Dicksons butchers shop in 1976. Photo: Shields Gazette