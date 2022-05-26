10 great reminders of a 2008 night out at Viva - join us for a retro party!

And that’s what we are serving up with a retro reflection at Viva 14 years ago.
We have 10 photos to share with you and they come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.
We thank him for a great selection of images. We hope they bring back loads of memories for you.
1. Pirates on a night out
Make no bones about it, we've got lots of reminders of 2008 Viva night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
2. Boys night out
Is there anyone you know in this retro scene? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
3. In the retro picture
Happy times at Viva. Do you remember them? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
4. Stylish in 2008
Friends together. Recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves