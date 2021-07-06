10 great retro fan scenes from South Tyneside as we get ready to roar on England once more

Let’s do it with a look back on the times when South Tyneside has got right behind the team over the years.

Schools, businesses, pubs, streets. You have all gone ‘full-on England’ in the borough in these retro scenes and it is time to do it again as we back Southgate’s team at Wembley.

Let’s re-live those scenes from the past once nore as we get set for another round of football’s ups and downs.

1. On the ball at Hebburn Comprehensive Pupils from Hebburn Comprehensive were up for an England-themed fundraiser in 2010 but can you tell us more?

2. Memories from 2006 Were you pictured watching England 15 years ago?

3. A big hand for Shirley Well done to Cyprus pub owner Shirley Sheppard who gave a big hand to England in 2006.

4. Flying the flag for the Three Lions Mark Wood and Davey Urwin, from Whiteleas Taxis, got right behind England in 2010. Remember this?