10 great retro fan scenes from South Tyneside as we get ready to roar on England once more
Are you feeling the excitement yet? Are you ready to roar the Three Lions in their latest epic Euro episode?
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:20 am
Let’s do it with a look back on the times when South Tyneside has got right behind the team over the years.
Schools, businesses, pubs, streets. You have all gone ‘full-on England’ in the borough in these retro scenes and it is time to do it again as we back Southgate’s team at Wembley.
Let’s re-live those scenes from the past once nore as we get set for another round of football’s ups and downs.
Page 1 of 3