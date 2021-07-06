They were all behind England over the years. Does this bring back great memories?

10 great retro fan scenes from South Tyneside as we get ready to roar on England once more

Are you feeling the excitement yet? Are you ready to roar the Three Lions in their latest epic Euro episode?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:20 am

Let’s do it with a look back on the times when South Tyneside has got right behind the team over the years.

Schools, businesses, pubs, streets. You have all gone ‘full-on England’ in the borough in these retro scenes and it is time to do it again as we back Southgate’s team at Wembley.

Let’s re-live those scenes from the past once nore as we get set for another round of football’s ups and downs.

1. On the ball at Hebburn Comprehensive

Pupils from Hebburn Comprehensive were up for an England-themed fundraiser in 2010 but can you tell us more?

2. Memories from 2006

Were you pictured watching England 15 years ago?

3. A big hand for Shirley

Well done to Cyprus pub owner Shirley Sheppard who gave a big hand to England in 2006.

4. Flying the flag for the Three Lions

Mark Wood and Davey Urwin, from Whiteleas Taxis, got right behind England in 2010. Remember this?

