Just class! How many familiar faces can you recognise?

10 photos from a 2009 day in the life of South Shields' Temple Park Infants School

We dug into the past and look what we found! It's a day to remember at Temple Park Infants School.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 18th October 2021, 1:17 pm

A Shields Gazette photographer spent a day at the school in March 2009 and took all of these images.

Children were having fun in the garden, on stage and on the computers in a day which was packed with events and creativity.

Is there someone you know in one of these photos? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Tapping in to the memories

Technology in the spotlight but who are the students enjoying some screen time?

Photo: SN

2. Kings and queens of the castle

Re-enacting old times but who are the pupils enjoying a chance to dress up?

Photo: SN

3. Cultivating some recollections

A spot of gardening at Temple Park Infants in 2009.

Photo: sg

4. Time for a story

There's nothing quite like a good book. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: SN

