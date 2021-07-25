10 photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1987 - from Woolworths to Wuppertal!

T’Pau had China In Your Hand and Rick Astley was Never Gonna Give You Up at the top of the charts and back on South Tyneside all this was happening in 1987.

Our photographers were out and about capturing scenes such as the St Oswald’s fun run, South Tyneside College Music Festival, and Hedworthfield Comprehensive School students were heading off on a visit to Germany.

Question is, are you in one of these photos from 34 years ago? Have a browse through our archive collection and see if you can spot a familiar face

1. They're off at St Oswald's The start of the St Oswald's fun run in 1987. Did you take part? Photo: Shields Gazette Buy photo

2. What an emotional day for Christine Christine Mowat of Boldon Colliery left Woolworths, South Shields after 18 years and what a send-off she had. As a surprise, staff hired a white Rolls Royce to send her home in style. Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

3. Exciting times at Hedworthfield Comprehensive Pupils and teachers from Hedworthfield Comprehensive before leaving for their exchange trip to Wuppertal and Remscheid in Germany in October 1987. Who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette Buy photo

4. Ready for battle at Arbeia Battle Re-Enactment Society members on parade at the Roman Fort Arbeia, when they staged a mock battle. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette Buy photo