10 photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1987 - from Woolworths to Wuppertal!
It was the year when The New Statesman and The Bill got our attention on television.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 6:00 am
T’Pau had China In Your Hand and Rick Astley was Never Gonna Give You Up at the top of the charts and back on South Tyneside all this was happening in 1987.
Our photographers were out and about capturing scenes such as the St Oswald’s fun run, South Tyneside College Music Festival, and Hedworthfield Comprehensive School students were heading off on a visit to Germany.
Question is, are you in one of these photos from 34 years ago? Have a browse through our archive collection and see if you can spot a familiar face
