10 retro Elvis memories from South Tyneside - but will they leave you all shook up?

It’s Now Or Never to take a look through this Elvis scenes that we found in the Shields Gazettearchives.

Elvis Week, which started on August 11, is an annual tribute to the King’s music and movies.

Closer to home, you’ve regularly held events with an Elvis theme, from a rock and roll day at Bedewell Primary School to live entertainment in a Hebburn care home. Take a look and see how many of these you remember.

1. Elvis was in the building in 2004 Elvis (Owen Curren) was a big hit when he opened Apple Interiors 17 years ago. Photo: CL Buy photo

2. In harmony in 2009 Who remembers this from 12 years ago? It shows Elvis with a harmony choir but who can tell us more? Photo: IB Buy photo

3. No heartbreak for Owen in 2004 Owen Curran was off to Graceland 17 years ago but he took time to pose for a Shields Gazette photo first. Remember this? Photo: IB Buy photo

4. A super hit at St Oswald's Elvis and the school brass band were the focus of this 2009 scene at St Oswald's RC Primary School in South Shields. Get in tune and share your recollections. Photo: SN Buy photo