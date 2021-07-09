We hope you spot a familiar face in this archive feature. Take a look.

10 retro Monkton photos as we put the spotlight on another South Tyneside neighbourhood

It’s time to put the nostalgia spotlight on another South Tyneside neighbourhood.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:18 pm

And this time, we are heading to Monkton for a look at a sports day, mini football, a school pirate day, Red Nose fundraising and a quiz master who was a very familiar face.

We have a boot camp scene and plenty more besides. But why not find out for yourself by looking back through these Shields Gazette archive photos.

1. Ian was a master at quizzes

Back to 2010 at the Lord Nelson pub, Monkton Village, and quiz master Ian Alexander was celebrating 25 years as a quiz master.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. A big reminder of tiny tots

These youngsters from the Tiny Tots group at Monkton Methodist Church were about to go on a sponsored toddle. Does this bring back memories from 2007?

Photo: TR

3. Ready for a challenge in 2010

A womens only boot camp at Monkton Stadium 11 years ago with Sonia Todd, Caroline Robertson, Joanne McNally and Alison Marshall taking part with instructor Donna Kerr-Foley. Remember this?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Ready for a relay

The Relay for Life 2010 at Monkton Stadium. Did you take part?

Photo: Stu Norton

