10 retro photos as we put the archive spotlight on nurseries across South Tyneside

It gives us a chance to look at some of the great times children had at nurseries across the borough in years gone by.

From Westoe Crown to Harton Lane and Beach Hill to the Boldon nature nursery, they all feature in pictures taken by Shields Gazette photographers in the past.

The question is, can you spot an event that brings back memories for you? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. The wonders of wildlife in 2015 Adam Goff, Holly Dusher and Katie Chisholm at Busy Bees Nursery, Cleadon Village where they were working with the Wildlife Trust in this 2015 scene. Does it bring back memories? Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2. A special year at Boldon Nursey All the way back to 2005 at Boldon Nursery where 6 sets of twins were in the picture. Recognise them? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. A big day at Albert Elliott These pupils at the Albert Elliott Primary School nursery were pictured on graduation day 13 years ago. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Graduation day in 2008 Photo Sales

4. All smiles at Ashfield Nursery Play time at Ashfield Nursery in Harton Lane in 2014. Photo: IAIN BROWN Photo Sales