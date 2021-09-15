So many great scenes but how many do you remember?
10 retro photos from Simonside as we put the spotlight on another South Tyneside community

We just love to turn our attention to the communities of South Tyneside from time to time.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:23 pm

And that’s exactly what we have done with a nostalgic look at Simonside with 9 photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

We have reminders of a long-serving barmaid, local footballers, a primary school fun day and a Christmas Nativity.

Can you spot someone you know? Join us as we journey into the past.

1. Ready for the Nativity

Simonside Primary School's Christmas production of Aladdin in 2014. Was there someone you know in the cast?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. A big day at Barbour

Vince Cable MP, Secretary of State, was pictured on a visit to the the Barbour factory, Simonside, to announce new jobs in 2013. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Such a great donation at Simonside Tots

Back to 2014 and Community Corner's Cheryl McDonald, and Lynne Davis, left, were pictured handing over new toys to parents and youngsters at Simonside Tots. Were you in the picture?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

4. Jen said goodbye after 27 years

Long serving barmaid Jen Englishretired from the Simonside Arms after 27 years in 2012. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: Stu Norton

