Putting the spotlight on Toner Avenue Primary. See who you can spot.

10 retro photos to remind you of life at Toner Avenue Primary School in 2010

Lessons at Toner Avenue Primary School looked like they were great fun in 2010.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 6:00 am

Take a look at these 10 scenes from the Hebburn school which were all captured by a Shields Gazette photographer.

They show a stage show in action and children having a tremendous time on climbing frames.

But we want your memories of it all. Is there someone you know in these photos? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. A long letter

These Toner Avenue students were trying to create the longest letter in 2010. Who can tell us more about the project?

Photo: sg

2. A climbing scene

All smiles in the climbing area. Who do you recognise?

Photo: IB

3. Now that's spectacular!

Who do you recognise in the school's 2010 production of Bugsy Malone?

Photo: IB

4. A round of applause

The audience shows its appreciation for the performers in the Toner Avenue stage show. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: IB

