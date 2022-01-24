10 retro reading scenes in South Tyneside as we get ready for National Storytelling Week

Now it’s time to open a new chapter on these storytelling memories and we are doing it because National Storytelling Week starts on January 29.

National Storytelling Week is aimed at all generations and takes place in theatres, museums, schools – and anywhere where the thrill of the story can be enjoyed.

We are getting into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at storytelling scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.

So if you were spotted digging in to a good book at South Shields Central Library, Jarrow Library, or Westoe Crown Primary School, there’s a chance you will be in one of our retro photos.

Take a look.

1. Flying back to 2013 Pirate Pete led the way on a 2013 storytelling session. Ladybird Live Day was held at South Shields Central Library but who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Pictured at Dunn Street Primary Adam Bushnell was the storyteller involved in a session at Jarrow Library in 2006 and pupils from Dunn Street Primary School joined him. Photo: TR Photo Sales

3. Fab from Fellgate World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School children in the picture in 2015. Recognise them? Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. Story tales at Souter Lighthouse A flashback to 2016 and it shows story tales at Souter Lighthouse as part of World Book Day. Who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales