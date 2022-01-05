10 retro scenes from Primrose - from Daleks to delicious breakfasts at the community centre!

We’ve got Daleks from 2016 and we have got a cooking session in the children’s centre in 2014. We have happy faces pictured outside The Robin in 2016 and we have a police visit to Primrose Community and Children’s Centre in 2013.

There’s a lovely 2016 reminder of children at the Poppleton School of Dance and Captain Hook in Primrose in the same year.

So what are you waiting for! Join us for a spot of time travel as we put the retro spotlight on another South Tyneside neighbourhood.

A toast to the 2013 memories Primrose Community Association was open for breakfast in 2013 and centre manager Sue Topping was joined by Coun Ken Stephenson as they got a flying start to the day.

Who do you remember in this photo? Dr Who characters were joined by Daleks at Primrose Village for this 2016 photo. Does it bring back happy memories?

Serving up memories from 2014 Mayor Ernest Gibson helps out in the kitchen at Primrose Children Centre 8 years ago. With him were Andrew Watts, Chloe Hull and Graham Allcoat.

Hello hello hello! It's 2013 CSO Claire Banks and PC Tony Livingstone joined the youngsters at the Primrose Community and Childrens Centre for this lovely photo from 9 years ago. Can you spot someone you know in the photo?