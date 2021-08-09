10 top-of-the-form South Tyneside memories of the day you got your A-level results

A-level results day means a mix of excitement, nerves, anticipation and hopefully joy – just as it did for these students in years gone by.

We have selected 10 archive photos of pupils receiving their results at South Tyneside College and St Joseph’s RC Comprehensive.

We have scenes from Harton Academy and Whitburn Church of England Academy.

It’s a day which lives long in the memory of students. Are you pictured or perhaps you can spot someone you know?

Take a look and then get in touch to let us know.

1. Super at St Joseph's A reflection on A level results day at St Joseph's RC Comprehensive in Hebburn 16 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: CL Buy photo

2. Hugs for a big day A 2004 reminder of A level results day at South Tyneside College. Does this bring back memories? Photo: IB Buy photo

3. Wonderful in Whitburn Whitburn Church of England Academy A level results day and these students were celebrating in 2018. Recognise them? Photo: Stu Norton Buy photo

4. Top marks for these three Graham Faircloth, Neil Devlin and Nicholas Robson were celebrating their result at St Joseph's RC Comprehensive in Hebburn in 2008. Photo: CL Buy photo