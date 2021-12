We have it all in a selection of wonderfully retro scenes from Westoe Crown Village. We delved in to the Shields Gazette archives and also discovered lanterns in 2015, a 2016 music festival, and a 2017 Miners Gala event.

It’s a chance to view old photos from another South Tyneside community as we continue our series of retro spotlights on neighbourhoods in the borough.

Question is, can you recognise anyone in these photos? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Great Gala memories A young contribution to the 2017 Westoe Crown Miners Gala. Recognise anyone? Photo: Stu Norton

2. Shaping up in 2016 No Lippy classes came to South Shields Community Hub at Westoe Crown Village in 2016. Photo: Stu Norton

3. Westonbury kn 2015 A great reminder from 2015 when Westoe Crown Primary School held its own Westonbury Festival. Were you there? Photo: Stu Norton

4. Brewing up in 2012 A Macmillan Coffee Morning held 9 years ago but were you pictured taking part? Photo: Stu Norton