11 archive photos from St Aidan's Catholic Academy - the Sunderland school about to get a multi-million pound rebuild

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy in Ashbrooke is made up of a series of buildings, including the main school that dates back to the 1960s,

And that’s a lot of history which gives us a great chance to look into the Sunderland Echo archives and look at some super St Aidan’s scenes.

Whether it was Sponge A Teacher Day, helping children at Christmas or welcoming a senior politician, we have reminders of it all.

Back to 2005 A line-up of students from 17 years ago. How many faces do you recognise?

Sponge A Teacher Day What a great way to spend a day! It was Sponge A Teacher Day at the school in 2004 and teacher Rory O'Mohony was sponged by Jonny Hope, Simon Gunn, and John Redpath.

Backing the bid Students from St Aidans Catholic Academy at the official launch of Sunderland's City of Culture bid 5 years ago.

All for charity in 2015 St Aidan's Catholic Academy pupils with over 200 shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child. Recognise anyone?