St Aidan's photos to enjoy but how many of these scenes do you remember?
11 archive photos from St Aidan's Catholic Academy - the Sunderland school about to get a multi-million pound rebuild

What a history – and what a great future beckons at St Aidan's Academy which will benefit from multi-million pound rebuild.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:20 pm

The Echo reported how one of Sunderland’s oldest schools is to benefit from a multi-million pound rebuilding project which will transform the site.

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy in Ashbrooke is made up of a series of buildings, including the main school that dates back to the 1960s,

And that’s a lot of history which gives us a great chance to look into the Sunderland Echo archives and look at some super St Aidan’s scenes.

Whether it was Sponge A Teacher Day, helping children at Christmas or welcoming a senior politician, we have reminders of it all.

1. Back to 2005

A line-up of students from 17 years ago. How many faces do you recognise?

Photo: DA

2. Sponge A Teacher Day

What a great way to spend a day! It was Sponge A Teacher Day at the school in 2004 and teacher Rory O'Mohony was sponged by Jonny Hope, Simon Gunn, and John Redpath.

Photo: PB

3. Backing the bid

Students from St Aidans Catholic Academy at the official launch of Sunderland's City of Culture bid 5 years ago.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. All for charity in 2015

St Aidan's Catholic Academy pupils with over 200 shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Tim Richardson

