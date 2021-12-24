These young day trippers gathered in the Prince of Wales car park before their 1990s visit to Flamingoland. Did you love the 90s best of all?
13 pictures from South Tyneside's past - which decade would you most like to revisit?

What if you could step back in time to that favourite year or decade.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:59 am

Which would be your favourite and why? That’s what we are asking in this Gazette Memory Lane trip.

Would it be the early 1900s or the 1990s. Would it be the 60s or the cinemas and seafront attractions of the 80s.

Here are some reminders of those great eras. But why not get in touch to tell us more about your favourite decade or year.

1. Having fun in 1995

Children of South Frederick Street enjoy the Guy Fawkes fun 25 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Browsing in 1982

South Shields Market Place in August 1982. Were the 80s your favourite era?

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. A last visit to the Savoy

Youngster queue for the last time at the Savoy cinema. Does this remind you of the 80s?

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. A reminder of the early 1970s

Laygate Infants School in 1971. What memories does this bring back?

Photo: Shields Gazette

