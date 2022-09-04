15 pictures of how South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn streets looked in decades past
Can you imagine it? Your street used to look like this.
By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 12:14 pm
Due to a huge response, we delved back into the Gazette archives to find more photographs of South Tyneside streets that you may call home. But they are all from decades ago when they may have looked completely different.
We decided to unearth some more images after the success of our last retro photo spread on the roads you know so well.
Here’s another selection to enjoy. Take a look at School Street, Westoe Road, and Commercial Road.
Grab a glimpse of East Street, Edinburgh Road and Carr Street from times gone by.
You might remember some of these scenes but why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.
Page 1 of 4