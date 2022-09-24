8 retro South Tyneside photos which are brilliantly ballroom as we get ready for Strictly's return

Strictly has returned for another season with 15 celebrities ready to show off their dance moves.

But it is not just the stars who love to waltz, jive and foxtrot.

You’re pretty good on the ballroom floor yourselves as these Shields Gazette archive photos show.

Have a look through our collection as you settle down to some Strictly entertainment.

1. Beautifully ballroom in 2004 Enjoying a tea dance at the Charles Young Centre 18 years ago. Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Champions in 2008 Pictured at the Lumsdale Theatre 14 years ago. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo: IB Photo Sales

3. Best of British in 2009 Members of the Hatton School of Dance under-10 team which won a championship in British ballroom dancing 13 years ago. Photo: SN Photo Sales

4. Take your partners for a tea dance The Sutton Hall tea dance in 2013. Who do you recognise? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales