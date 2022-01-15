St Gregory's in the spotlight but how many scenes do you remember?
9 archive photos from Super St Gregory's RC School - from gardening to sponsored reading

A big tick if you recognise these scenes from St Gregory’s RC Primary School from years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 6:00 am

We have 9 photos from the Shields Gazette archives and they show everything from lessons in gardening to sponsored reading to help people affected by tsunamis and earthquakes.

There are lots of faces to recognise and children pictured in 2004, 2009, 2010 and plenty more years besides.

Take a look.

1. Showing their support for Joe

Students were supporting Joe McElderry in the X Factor in this 2009 photo.

Photo: SN

2. So caring in 2010

A sponsored read in aid of the Haiti Earthquake Appeal 12 years ago. Do you recognise any of the pupils pictured?

Photo: TR

3. In the spotlight on Children's Day

Back to 2003 for this reminder of Children's Day. Recognise anyone?

Photo: CL

4. A 2009 lesson in gardening

These students headed to the allotments for a lesson in gardening 13 years ago.

Photo: SN

