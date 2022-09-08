9 archive photos of Her Majesty in South Tyneside as we send our best wishes to the Queen of our hearts
Her reign has been remarkable.
And as Her Majesty rests under medical supervision, we look at the times when we were blessed to welcome Queen Elizabeth II to South Tyneside.
We saw crowds turn out in their thousands to see her on visits to Bede’s World, St Joseph’s RC Primary School and the Metro.
As we send our love to the Queen of our hearts, here are 9 photos from her visits to the South Tyneside area.
