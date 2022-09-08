News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Queen Elizabeth ll has been a much-loved visitor in South Tyneside. Did you meet her?
Queen Elizabeth ll has been a much-loved visitor in South Tyneside. Did you meet her?

9 archive photos of Her Majesty in South Tyneside as we send our best wishes to the Queen of our hearts

Her reign has been remarkable.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:11 pm

And as Her Majesty rests under medical supervision, we look at the times when we were blessed to welcome Queen Elizabeth II to South Tyneside.

We saw crowds turn out in their thousands to see her on visits to Bede’s World, St Joseph’s RC Primary School and the Metro.

As we send our love to the Queen of our hearts, here are 9 photos from her visits to the South Tyneside area.

Did you meet her? Share a special recollection by emailing [email protected]

1. Such a special day

South Tyneside schoolchildren pictured as they met the Queen. Were you among them?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

2. A warm welcome

Her Majesty got a wonderful welcome on a visit to St Joseph's RC Primary School. Did you meet her?

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

3. On the Metro

So much warmth for Her Majesty for the crowds gathered at the Metro.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

4. Meeting Her Majesty 22 years ago

A visit to South Tyneside in 2000.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales
QueenHer MajestySouth TynesideElizabeth IIMetro
Next Page
Page 1 of 3