And as Her Majesty rests under medical supervision, we look at the times when we were blessed to welcome Queen Elizabeth II to South Tyneside.

We saw crowds turn out in their thousands to see her on visits to Bede’s World, St Joseph’s RC Primary School and the Metro.

As we send our love to the Queen of our hearts, here are 9 photos from her visits to the South Tyneside area.

Did you meet her? Share a special recollection by emailing [email protected]

1. Such a special day South Tyneside schoolchildren pictured as they met the Queen. Were you among them? Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. A warm welcome Her Majesty got a wonderful welcome on a visit to St Joseph's RC Primary School. Did you meet her? Photo: sg Photo Sales

3. On the Metro So much warmth for Her Majesty for the crowds gathered at the Metro. Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. Meeting Her Majesty 22 years ago A visit to South Tyneside in 2000. Photo: sg Photo Sales