9 archive photos of South Tyneside's fantastic community centres - from a new gym to Hawaiian day

We are talking about the community centres of South Tyneside ranging from Lukes Lane to Chuter Ede and All Saints to Ocean Road.

These archive photos show the great work they do, whether it is coffee mornings or fundraising events.

Take a look and see if there is a scene that you remember.

1. A spot of line dancing in Boldon Lane Line dancing at Boldon Lane Community Centre where dancers combined the fun with a Hawaiian day in 2006. Remember this? Photo: CL Photo Sales

2. A drop-in day at Ocean Road Back to 2008 for this employment drop-in event at the Ocean Road Community Centre. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. Anyone for coffee at All Saints? Towns Womens Guild members at a coffee and open morning at All Saints Community Centre in 2015. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Holiday fun in Boldon A summer scene from Boldon Community Centre in 2003. Who can tell us more? Photo: CL Photo Sales